Dan Robbins, paint-by-numbers pioneer, says his invention was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci. Photo: Larry Robbins
Dan Robbins, creator of paint-by-numbers pictures that critics scorned but sold in millions, dies at 93
- Dan Robbins said his creations were inspired by Leonardo da Vinci, but others saw a metaphor for commercialised, cookie-cutter culture
- His works were eventually celebrated by the Smithsonian Institution, and regarded as classic Americana
A September 1986 photo of actor Jan-Michael Vincent. Photo: AP
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, best known for ‘Airwolf’ TV action series, dies at 73
- A promising actor in the 1970s and 80s, Vincent saw his career spiral downwards through drug and alcohol addiction
