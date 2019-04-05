Timmothy Pitzen (left, aged six), and Brian Rini, 23, who claimed to be the missing boy. Pitzen would now be aged 14. Photos: AP / Belmont Correctional Institution
He claimed he was missing boy Timmothy Pitzen. But he’s actually Brian Rini, a 23-year-old ex-convict
- The FBI said DNA tests had debunked Brian Rini’s claims that he was Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011
- Rini was released from prison less than a month ago, having served 14 months for burglary and vandalism
A police handout photo of Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011. Photo: AP
- Authorities have yet to confirm the identity of the 14-year-old, who claimed to have escaped two men after seven years of captivity
- He says he is Timmothy Pitzen, who disappeared as a six-year-old after the apparent suicide of his mother in Illinois
