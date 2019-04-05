US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AFP
‘Extreme flight risk’: Zhang Yujing, Chinese woman arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, owns US$1.3 million home and BMW, US court is told
- The FBI is investigating whether Zhang Yujing was working as a Chinese intelligence operative, sources say
- In court, she said she works for Shanghai Zhirong Asset Management, a private-equity business
Topic | Chinese overseas
Chinese woman Zhang Yujing charged with illegally entering Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had malware, four phones and two passports. Was she there for a Cindy Yang event?
- Prosecutors say Zhang Yujing told the Secret Service she was at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to use the pool and attend a ‘United Nations Friendship Event’
- She may have been referring to two events advertised for March 30 by Cindy Yang, a local Chinese-American businesswoman who has promoted herself as a path of access to Trump and other decision-makers
Topic | Donald Trump
