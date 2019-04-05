Emma Coronel leaving the court in Brooklyn, New York, after attending the trial of her husband Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman in February 2019. File photo: AFP
El Chapo’s wife Emma Coronel to launch fashion brand named after the Mexican drug lord
- Coronel says the clothing line is inspired by her and her husband’s style and has been advertising for designers on social media
Topic | Crime
Emma Coronel leaving the court in Brooklyn, New York, after attending the trial of her husband Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman in February 2019. File photo: AFP