A file photo of US Border Patrol agents riding along a newly fortified border wall structure in Calexico, California. Photo: AP
Donald Trump warns he will impose ‘economic penalty’ over drugs smuggled from Mexico
- He is due to visit border town of Calexico, California, in renewed push to make border security a key campaign issue
Topic | Donald Trump
A file photo of US Border Patrol agents riding along a newly fortified border wall structure in Calexico, California. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump preparing a new budget that will seek US$8.6 billion for his signature project. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump’s ‘sane’ budget: US$8.6 billion for a border wall, more money for defence
- Budget request for billions for wall on the US-Mexico border is likely to trigger another fight with Congress
- Previous request led to an impasse that resulted in a 35-day partial shutdown of the US government, the longest ever
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump preparing a new budget that will seek US$8.6 billion for his signature project. Photo: Reuters