David Malpass speaks after US President Donald Trump (right) announced his candidacy to lead the World Bank during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in February. On the left is Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s nominee David Malpass, a World Bank sceptic who wants loans to China cut, is elected to lead the global lending organisation
- David Malpass says the World Bank should reduce lending to China because it is no longer a developing country
Topic | World Bank Group
David Malpass speaks after US President Donald Trump (right) announced his candidacy to lead the World Bank during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in February. On the left is Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: AFP