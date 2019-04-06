Channels

This photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati, Ohio, shows Brian Rini. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Alleged impostor Brian Rini, charged with pretending to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen, ‘claimed to be child kidnap victim twice before’

  • Prosecutors say ex-convict Brian Rini, 23, was exposed by a DNA test that showed he was not a boy who went missing as a six-year-old in 2011
Topic |   Crime
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:51am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:24am, 6 Apr, 2019

This photo provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in Cincinnati, Ohio, shows Brian Rini. Photo: AP
Timmothy Pitzen (left, aged six), and Brian Rini, 23, who claimed to be the missing boy. Pitzen would now be aged 14. Photos: AP / Belmont Correctional Institution
United States & Canada

He claimed he was missing boy Timmothy Pitzen. But he’s actually Brian Rini, a 23-year-old ex-convict

  • The FBI said DNA tests had debunked Brian Rini’s claims that he was Timmothy Pitzen, who vanished in 2011
  • Rini was released from prison less than a month ago, having served 14 months for burglary and vandalism
Topic |   Crime
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:20am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:20am, 5 Apr, 2019

Timmothy Pitzen (left, aged six), and Brian Rini, 23, who claimed to be the missing boy. Pitzen would now be aged 14. Photos: AP / Belmont Correctional Institution
