A home that once belonged to Peter Brand in Needham, Massachusetts. Photo: The Boston Globe via AP
United States & Canada

Harvard reviews sale of coach’s home to prospect’s father, tech tycoon Jie Zhao, who paid nearly double the valuation

  • Chinese-born Jie Zhao says he paid about US$1 million for the US$549,000 Boston home because he felt ‘sorry’ for fencing coach Peter Brand
  • Zhao never lived in the home and sold it for a steep loss 17 months later, after his son had been admitted to Harvard as a member of Brand’s team
Topic |   Education
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:59am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:12am, 6 Apr, 2019

Lori Loughlin leaves the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman appear in court over US college admissions scam

  • Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman entered no pleas to charges that they cheated and paid bribes to get their children into elite US colleges
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:06am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:06am, 4 Apr, 2019

