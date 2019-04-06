A home that once belonged to Peter Brand in Needham, Massachusetts. Photo: The Boston Globe via AP
Harvard reviews sale of coach’s home to prospect’s father, tech tycoon Jie Zhao, who paid nearly double the valuation
- Chinese-born Jie Zhao says he paid about US$1 million for the US$549,000 Boston home because he felt ‘sorry’ for fencing coach Peter Brand
- Zhao never lived in the home and sold it for a steep loss 17 months later, after his son had been admitted to Harvard as a member of Brand’s team
Topic | Education
