Melanie Liverpool (left) and Connie Watton, who Liverpool pushed in front of a New York subway train in 2016. Photos: Reuters and ABC7
United States & Canada

‘Urban nightmare’: 20 years for Melanie Liverpool, who killed Filipino immigrant Connie Watton by pushing her in front of New York subway train

  • Melanie Liverpool had been released from a psychiatric facility just days before she murdered Connie Watton in 2016
  • Watton’s husband called Liverpool a ‘demented piece of garbage’ at her sentencing
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 6:16am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:36am, 6 Apr, 2019

