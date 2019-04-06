Melanie Liverpool (left) and Connie Watton, who Liverpool pushed in front of a New York subway train in 2016. Photos: Reuters and ABC7
‘Urban nightmare’: 20 years for Melanie Liverpool, who killed Filipino immigrant Connie Watton by pushing her in front of New York subway train
- Melanie Liverpool had been released from a psychiatric facility just days before she murdered Connie Watton in 2016
- Watton’s husband called Liverpool a ‘demented piece of garbage’ at her sentencing
Topic | Crime
