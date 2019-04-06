A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplane sits on the assembly line in Renton, Washington, on March 27. Photo: AP
Boeing cuts production of troubled 737 MAX by 20 per cent, to focus on fixing software linked to crashes
- Starting in mid-April, Boeing will cut production of the 737 MAX to 42 planes per month
Topic | Boeing
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplane sits on the assembly line in Renton, Washington, on March 27. Photo: AP
An investigators at the site of the crash, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters
Ethiopian Airlines crew on doomed Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet followed recommended procedures: preliminary report
- According to a preliminary report released by Ethiopia’s government, the flight crew carried out all procedures recommended by Boeing when the jet started to nose dive, but could not save it
- The report was based on data from the recorders of the Boeing 737 MAX 8
Topic | Africa
An investigators at the site of the crash, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Photo: Reuters