Joe Biden speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Washington on April 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Joe Biden jokes about ‘touching’ complaints as he tries to get votes from electricians’ union
- ‘I’m not sorry for anything I’ve ever done,’ said former vice-president, in comments that were condemned by his accusers and women activists
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
