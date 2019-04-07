US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
Donald Trump dominates Israeli election as he courts American Jewish voters for 2020 presidential run
- Trump has become a dominant factor in Tuesday’s Israeli election because of his close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- He is also trying to court Jewish voters for his re-election campaign, pushing for a ‘Jexodus’ from the Democratic Party to the Republican side
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says he has not read Robert Mueller’s report, it’s ‘a total waste of time’
- US Attorney General William Barr said he plans to make public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page report by the middle of this month
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE