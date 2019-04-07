Akemi Vargas, 8, cries as she talks about being separated from her father during an immigration family separation protest in front of the Sandra Day O'Connor US District Court building in June 2018. Photo: AP
Trump administration wants two years to reunite children with parents after forced Mexico border separations
- There were 47,000 cases of unaccompanied children taken into government custody after Trump ordered families separated in 2017-2018, White House says
- The Trump administration says it could take up to two years to find all the children, many of whom are no longer in government custody
US immigration
US President Donald Trump visits a refurbished section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, California, on Friday. Photo: AP
‘Our country is full’: Donald Trump says migrants are straining US system as he visits border wall
- ‘It’s a colossal surge, and it’s overwhelming our immigration system. We can’t take you anymore’
Donald Trump
