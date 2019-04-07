Channels

Former US President Barack Obama addresses a town hall of young leaders from across Europe at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Barack Obama warns progressives to avoid ‘circular firing squad’ ahead of 2020 US presidential election

  • Obama warned progressives against ‘shooting at your allies because one of them has strayed from purity on the issues’
  • His remarks come as Democrat contenders have come under fire online, including Obama’s ex-VP Joe Biden, accused of inappropriately touching women
Topic |   US midterm elections 2018
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:11am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:11am, 7 Apr, 2019

Former US President Barack Obama addresses a town hall of young leaders from across Europe at an Obama Foundation event in Berlin on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Washington on April 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
United States & Canada

Joe Biden jokes about ‘touching’ complaints as he tries to get votes from electricians’ union

  • ‘I’m not sorry for anything I’ve ever done,’ said former vice-president, in comments that were condemned by his accusers and women activists
Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:03am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 6 Apr, 2019

Joe Biden speaks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers conference in Washington on April 5, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
