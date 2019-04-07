US President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump mocks Democrat Ilhan Omar a day after Patrick Carlineo Jnr was arrested for threatening to murder her
- Representative Omar was threatened with murder by Carlineo, leading to his arrest on Friday
- On Saturday Trump mocked her in a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas
Topic | US Politics
US President Donald Trump speaks at an annual meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas on Saturday. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
Donald Trump dominates Israeli election as he courts American Jewish voters for 2020 presidential run
- Trump has become a dominant factor in Tuesday’s Israeli election because of his close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- He is also trying to court Jewish voters for his re-election campaign, pushing for a ‘Jexodus’ from the Democratic Party to the Republican side
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP