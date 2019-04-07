Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Signs advertising free measles vaccines at the Rockland County Health Department, in Pomona, New York. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Why New York’s Rockland County is ground zero for one of the worst US measles outbreaks in 20 years

  • Rockland County’s measles outbreak puts spotlight on vaccine ‘religious exemptions’
  • Officials attempted to ban unvaccinated children from public places but judge overruled decision
Topic |   Health and wellness
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:57am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:57am, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Signs advertising free measles vaccines at the Rockland County Health Department, in Pomona, New York. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.