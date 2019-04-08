Channels

Two children and four adults were hurt after gunmen opened fire on a baby shower outside a South Side Chicago home on the evening of April 6, 2019, authorities have said. Image: Fox 32
United States & Canada

Two children shot after gunmen open fire on packed baby shower outside Chicago home

  • Around 20 children were playing outside the South Side home when the gunmen opened fire on Saturday evening, authorities said
  • An eight-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back and a 10-year-old girl was hit in the leg; both are in stable condition
Topic |   Gun violence in the US
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:02am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:02am, 8 Apr, 2019

Rapper Nipsey Hussle performs before a boxing match between Andre Ward and Paul Smith at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on June 20, 2015. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Grammy-nominated US rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead outside his shop in Los Angeles

  • Just hours earlier, Hussle tweeted: ‘Having strong enemies is a blessing’
Topic |   Music
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 8:56am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:55pm, 1 Apr, 2019

