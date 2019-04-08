Channels

US President Donald Trump departs after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Democrats will ‘never’ see Donald Trump’s tax returns, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney vows

  • Mulvaney told Fox News Sunday that Democrats will ‘never’ see Donald Trump’s tax returns, ‘nor should they’
  • The House of Representatives is pushing for Trump to release the returns; he is the first president since Nixon’s time to refuse to release them
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:52am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:52am, 8 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump dominates Israeli election as he in turn courts American Jewish voters for 2020 presidential run

  • Trump has become a dominant factor in Tuesday’s Israeli election because of his close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • He is also trying to court Jewish voters for his re-election campaign, pushing for a ‘Jexodus’ from the Democratic Party to the Republican side
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:02am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:04am, 7 Apr, 2019

