US President Donald Trump departs after addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition 2019 Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Democrats will ‘never’ see Donald Trump’s tax returns, White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney vows
- Mulvaney told Fox News Sunday that Democrats will ‘never’ see Donald Trump’s tax returns, ‘nor should they’
- The House of Representatives is pushing for Trump to release the returns; he is the first president since Nixon’s time to refuse to release them
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington on March 25. Photo: AP
Donald Trump dominates Israeli election as he in turn courts American Jewish voters for 2020 presidential run
- Trump has become a dominant factor in Tuesday’s Israeli election because of his close relationship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
- He is also trying to court Jewish voters for his re-election campaign, pushing for a ‘Jexodus’ from the Democratic Party to the Republican side
