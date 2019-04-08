Channels

Larry Kudlow, the top economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, said on Sunday that he has “guarded optimism, maybe more than guarded optimism” about a trade deal with China. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says US-China trade deal ‘closer and closer’

  • Kudlow points to ‘great progress’ on IP theft and forced transfer of technology
  • Top officials to continue talks via teleconferencing this week
Topic |   US-China trade war
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 4:01am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:01am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

No summit with China’s Xi Jinping until a deal to end trade war is final, Donald Trump says

  • The US president, speaking with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at his side, said it might be another month before he could announce a meeting with Xi
  • ‘If we have a deal, we’ll have a summit,’ Trump said
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Wendy Wu  

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:15am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:33pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

