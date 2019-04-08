R. Kelly appears in court on March 22 for a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: AP
R. Kelly gives 28-second performance at Illinois club to fans who paid up to US$100 per ticket
- Kelly, who has struggled to find work in the US after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, said ‘this is how I got to get paid now’
Topic | Fame and celebrity
R. Kelly appears in court on March 22 for a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: AP
R&B star R. Kelly. Photo: Reuters
Dubai says singer R. Kelly not invited by royal family for a performance
- The government said authorities in Dubai have not received any request for a performance by the R&B singer
Topic | United States
R&B star R. Kelly. Photo: Reuters