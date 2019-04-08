Justin Trudeau (pictured on March 7) threatened to sue a political opponent for defamation following claims Trudeau had intervened in a trial of a Canadian industrial giant, it was alleged on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Justin Trudeau threatened opposition leader Andrew Scheer with lawsuit over ‘defamatory comments’
- The Canadian prime minister made the move after Scheer criticised him following claims Trudeu interfered in a court case
- Scheer has called on the prime minister to resign immediately, saying he no longer has the moral authority to lead,
Topic | Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau (pictured on March 7) threatened to sue a political opponent for defamation following claims Trudeau had intervened in a trial of a Canadian industrial giant, it was alleged on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Former Canadian attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Canada’s embattled PM Justin Trudeau kicks ex-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould out of party caucus. She says she ‘holds head high’, has no regrets
- Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was pressured by Trudeau and others to drop a criminal investigation into alleged bribery by Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin
- Trudeau also ousted Jane Philpott, a former Cabinet minister who said she had lost confidence in how the government has handled the affair
Topic | Canada
Former Canadian attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters