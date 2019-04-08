Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Justin Trudeau (pictured on March 7) threatened to sue a political opponent for defamation following claims Trudeau had intervened in a trial of a Canadian industrial giant, it was alleged on Sunday. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Justin Trudeau threatened opposition leader Andrew Scheer with lawsuit over ‘defamatory comments’

  • The Canadian prime minister made the move after Scheer criticised him following claims Trudeu interfered in a court case
  • Scheer has called on the prime minister to resign immediately, saying he no longer has the moral authority to lead,
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:46am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:46am, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Justin Trudeau (pictured on March 7) threatened to sue a political opponent for defamation following claims Trudeau had intervened in a trial of a Canadian industrial giant, it was alleged on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Former Canadian attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Canada’s embattled PM Justin Trudeau kicks ex-attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould out of party caucus. She says she ‘holds head high’, has no regrets

  • Jody Wilson-Raybould says she was pressured by Trudeau and others to drop a criminal investigation into alleged bribery by Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin
  • Trudeau also ousted Jane Philpott, a former Cabinet minister who said she had lost confidence in how the government has handled the affair
Topic |   Canada
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:42am, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:42am, 3 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Former Canadian attorney general and justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould leaves Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.