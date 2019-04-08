Channels

In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, centre, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for a fourth time on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time outside detention. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File)
United States & Canada

Carlos Ghosn will lose his last title at Nissan following extraordinary shareholders’ meeting

  • Ghosn, detained in a Tokyo jail, will be replaced by Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard
  • ‘It looks like Renault is now on the same page with Nissan,’ Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Sawakami Asset Management, said
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:33am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:33am, 8 Apr, 2019

In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, centre, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for a fourth time on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time outside detention. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File)
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges, leaves the office of his lawyers in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested again for ‘buying family yacht with company cash’

  • Reports emerged this week that Japanese prosecutors were investigating transfers of over US$30 million of Nissan funds from 2012
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:37am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:37pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges, leaves the office of his lawyers in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
