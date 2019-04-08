In this Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, centre, leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for a fourth time on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time outside detention. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP, File)
Carlos Ghosn will lose his last title at Nissan following extraordinary shareholders’ meeting
- Ghosn, detained in a Tokyo jail, will be replaced by Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard
- ‘It looks like Renault is now on the same page with Nissan,’ Tatsuo Yoshida, an analyst at Sawakami Asset Management, said
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, facing financial misconduct charges, leaves the office of his lawyers in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Kyodo
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn arrested again for ‘buying family yacht with company cash’
- Reports emerged this week that Japanese prosecutors were investigating transfers of over US$30 million of Nissan funds from 2012
