FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) looks on in the Rose Garden after the president met with US Congressional leaders about the government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, US, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Kirstjen Nielsen out as Donald Trump’s homeland security secretary in ‘victory for far-right adviser Stephen Miller’
- Nielsen’s position had been rocky for some time, and in November Trump was reportedly angry about her ‘weak performance’
- Miller has steered Trump in a hardline direction on immigration, resulting in controversial proposals that Nielsen had to defend
Topic | US Politics
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) looks on in the Rose Garden after the president met with US Congressional leaders about the government shutdown and border security at the White House in Washington, US, January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo