SCMP
Wildlife officials say this snake is the largest Burmese python ever to be removed from Big Cypress National Preserve in the Florida Everglades. Photo: National Park Service.
United States & Canada

Snake hunters capture largest python in Florida Everglades by attaching tracking device to ‘boyfriend’

  • Researchers found the enormous reptile by using male pythons fitted with radio transmitters, allowing them to track the male and locate breeding female
  • The Burmese python is considered an invasive species since it first appeared in the area in the 1980s
Topic |   Animals
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 10:43am, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:43am, 8 Apr, 2019

Wildlife officials say this snake is the largest Burmese python ever to be removed from Big Cypress National Preserve in the Florida Everglades. Photo: National Park Service.
