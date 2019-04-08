Wildlife officials say this snake is the largest Burmese python ever to be removed from Big Cypress National Preserve in the Florida Everglades. Photo: National Park Service.
Snake hunters capture largest python in Florida Everglades by attaching tracking device to ‘boyfriend’
- Researchers found the enormous reptile by using male pythons fitted with radio transmitters, allowing them to track the male and locate breeding female
- The Burmese python is considered an invasive species since it first appeared in the area in the 1980s
Topic | Animals
