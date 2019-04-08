A 33-year-old policy adviser and speech-writer, Stephen Miller is the Trump administration’s most influential advocate for stricter immigration policies. Filed photo: Reuters
Stephen Miller pressuring Trump officials amid immigration shake-ups
- The White House hardliner is driving a more aggressive immigration approach
Kirstjen Nielsen’s exit marks the end of a difficult relationship with her boss, who was said to be unhappy with her performance. File photo: Reuters
Donald Trump signals tougher immigration stance as US Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen resigns
- Nielsen’s position had been rocky for some time, with Trump reportedly angry about her ‘weak performance’
- In office, Nielsen had to defend several of Trump’s most controversial policies, including his increasingly eccentric demands for a border wall
