A cap that administers electrical stimulation and monitors brain waves for a visual working memory test at a Boston University lab. Photo: AP
Zap the brains of people over 60 and it boosts their memory, study finds
- Researchers say zapping brains with electricity can put the rhythms of activity in the prefrontal cortex and temporal cortex back in sync with each other
