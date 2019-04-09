The ad gained attention after Maria Mo, a New Zealander of Korean descent, mocked Burger King in a viral Twitter thread. Photo: Twitter
Burger King drops chopsticks ad amid social media backlash and complaints about racism
- Video shows diners awkwardly trying to eat new Vietnamese-inspired burger with giant red chopsticks
- Fast-food giant has since deleted clip and issued apology
Topic | Social media
The ad gained attention after Maria Mo, a New Zealander of Korean descent, mocked Burger King in a viral Twitter thread. Photo: Twitter