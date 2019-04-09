A November 23, 2018, file photo shows US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees. Photo: AP
Chinese Mar-a-Lago intruder Zhang Yujing had device for detecting hidden cameras, US prosecutors say at bail hearing
- Federal magistrate judge rules Zhang will be held without bond until at least next week
- ‘She lies to everyone she encounters,’ prosecutor says, arguing that Zhang is a flight risk
Topic | Donald Trump
A November 23, 2018, file photo shows US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate behind mangrove trees. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AFP
‘Extreme flight risk’: Zhang Yujing, Chinese woman arrested at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, owns US$1.3 million home and BMW, court told
- The FBI is investigating whether Zhang Yujing was working as a Chinese intelligence operative, sources say
- In court, she said she works for Shanghai Zhirong Asset Management, a private-equity business
Topic | Chinese overseas
US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: AFP