US Secret Service director Randolph Alles on February 1. Photo: AP
Head of US Secret Service Randolph Alles out, hot on the heels of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
- No official reason given for sudden departure of former Marine general
- Career Secret Service member James Murray to take over as director in May
Topic | Donald Trump
US Secret Service director Randolph Alles on February 1. Photo: AP
Kirstjen Nielsen’s exit marks the end of a difficult relationship with her boss, who was said to be unhappy with her performance. File photo: Reuters
Donald Trump signals tougher immigration stance as US Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen resigns
- Nielsen’s position had been rocky for some time, with Trump reportedly angry about her ‘weak performance’
- In office, Nielsen had to defend several of Trump’s most controversial policies, including his increasingly eccentric demands for a border wall
Topic | US Politics
Kirstjen Nielsen’s exit marks the end of a difficult relationship with her boss, who was said to be unhappy with her performance. File photo: Reuters