Actress Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse on April 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘Desperate Housewives’ star Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents to plead guilty in US college scandal case

  • Actress allegedly paid US$15,000 for a Harvard graduate to correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT, giving the girl’s score a 400-point boost
  • Thirty-three parents have been charged in the case, and others are expected to follow through with plans to plead guilty
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:58am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:57am, 9 Apr, 2019

Actress Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse on April 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
Lori Loughlin leaves the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman appear in court over US college admissions scam

  • Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman entered no pleas to charges that they cheated and paid bribes to get their children into elite US colleges
Topic |   Crime
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:06am, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:06am, 4 Apr, 2019

Lori Loughlin leaves the federal courthouse after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
