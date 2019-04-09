Actress Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse on April 3, 2019. Photo: AFP
‘Desperate Housewives’ star Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents to plead guilty in US college scandal case
- Actress allegedly paid US$15,000 for a Harvard graduate to correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT, giving the girl’s score a 400-point boost
- Thirty-three parents have been charged in the case, and others are expected to follow through with plans to plead guilty
