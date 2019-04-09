Apple’s next batch of iPhones – expected to be released this year – are tipped to have larger batteries to support a new feature that allows them to effectively double-up as wireless chargers. Photo: Reuters
US students Zhou Yangyang and Jiang Quan accused of cheating Apple out of nearly US$1 million using thousands of fake iPhones from China
- They allegedly sent the company counterfeit devices claiming they were faulty and received brand-new genuine models as replacements
- Out of 3,069 repair requests made between April 2017 and March 2018, prosecutors claim Apple completed 1,493 of them
Topic | Apple
Apple’s next batch of iPhones – expected to be released this year – are tipped to have larger batteries to support a new feature that allows them to effectively double-up as wireless chargers. Photo: Reuters