Eric Idle at an event in Beverly Hills in November 2018. Photo: AFP
Monty Python member Eric Idle sent suspicious powder sparking anthrax scare
- Hazmat team deployed after ‘certified letter’ posted from Thailand was opened by a member of staff at Idle’s Hollywood Hills home
‘Let’s call it a draw’: the black knight cannot admit defeat in the Monty Python and the Holy Grail film. Photo: YouTube
Brexit: Dutch PM compares Britain’s PM Theresa May to Monty Python’s limbless knight
- Mark Rutte says he admires her resilience and blames political posturing for Brexit impasse
