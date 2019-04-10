US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US Attorney General William Barr tells Congress he will release redacted report by Robert Mueller within a week
- In first public appearance since receiving special counsel’s report on Trump-Russia investigation, Barr defends his four-page summary of the findings
- The nearly 400-page document is being scoured to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump says he has not read Robert Mueller’s report, it’s ‘a total waste of time’
- US Attorney General William Barr said he plans to make public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page report by the middle of this month
Topic | Donald Trump
