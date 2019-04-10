Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
United States & Canada

US Attorney General William Barr tells Congress he will release redacted report by Robert Mueller within a week

  • In first public appearance since receiving special counsel’s report on Trump-Russia investigation, Barr defends his four-page summary of the findings
  • The nearly 400-page document is being scoured to remove grand jury information and details relating to pending investigations
Topic |   Trump-Russia collusion investigations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:01am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:01am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he has not read Robert Mueller’s report, it’s ‘a total waste of time’

  • US Attorney General William Barr said he plans to make public a redacted copy of the nearly 400-page report by the middle of this month
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:05am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:11am, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.