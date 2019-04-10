Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order to end family separations at the border on June 20, 2018. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

US President Donald Trump denies there’s any plan to restart family separations

  • He also claims he never said he was ‘cleaning house’ at Department of Justice despite multiple staffing shake-ups
Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 2:49am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:57am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order to end family separations at the border on June 20, 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Secret Service director Randolph Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency, three officials said. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Head of US Secret Service Randolph Alles out, hot on the heels of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

  • No official reason given for sudden departure of former Marine general
  • Career Secret Service member James Murray to take over as director in May
Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:55am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:42pm, 9 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secret Service director Randolph Alles’ departure stems from a personality conflict within the agency, three officials said. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.