A worker looks up at a parked Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a Boeing Co production facility in Renton, Washington on Monday, April 8, 2019. Photo: AP
Boeing records zero new 737 MAX orders following worldwide groundings
- Model was aerospace giant’s fastest selling plane before the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board
- Total orders fell to 95 aircraft in the first quarter from 180, suggesting airlines are taking a watch-and-wait approach amid Boeing’s worse crisis
Topic | Boeing
Relatives weep as they pray for victims of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea. Photo: AP
More families of passengers who died in Lion Air crash prepare to sue Boeing after CEO’s apology for faulty flight systems
- Boeing acknowledged sensor malfunctioned and Dennis Muilenburg said last week that a new software update would prevent future incidents
Topic | Indonesia
