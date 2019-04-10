Channels

A worker looks up at a parked Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a Boeing Co production facility in Renton, Washington on Monday, April 8, 2019. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Boeing records zero new 737 MAX orders following worldwide groundings

  • Model was aerospace giant’s fastest selling plane before the March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people on board
  • Total orders fell to 95 aircraft in the first quarter from 180, suggesting airlines are taking a watch-and-wait approach amid Boeing’s worse crisis
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:27am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:27am, 10 Apr, 2019

A worker looks up at a parked Boeing 737 MAX 8 at a Boeing Co production facility in Renton, Washington on Monday, April 8, 2019. Photo: AP
Relatives weep as they pray for victims of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

More families of passengers who died in Lion Air crash prepare to sue Boeing after CEO’s apology for faulty flight systems

  • Boeing acknowledged sensor malfunctioned and Dennis Muilenburg said last week that a new software update would prevent future incidents
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 9:08am, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:32pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Relatives weep as they pray for victims of the Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea. Photo: AP
