A photo of Bonnie Haim and her son, Aaron, on a merry-go-round. Photo: Facebook/Bonnie Haim's family
‘Daddy hurt her’: nobody believed four-year-old Aaron Fraser, until he dug up mother Bonnie Haim’s skull in backyard 20 years later
- Victim’s husband Michael Haim is now facing trial in Florida for the 1993 murder
- Remains were found when Fraser was doing renovations after winning house and US$26 million from father in previous court case
The victim was found face-down in the bathroom after dying of epilepsy 11 years after the brutal assault. Photo: EPA-EFE
British man Neil Sutherland goes on trial for murder after ex-soldier he attacked 11 years ago dies of post-traumatic epilepsy
- Eleven years after Neil Sutherland attacked an ex-soldier with a baseball bat, his victim has died of epilepsy
- A pathologist who examined the ex-soldier’s body said there was an ‘unbroken link’ between the death and the assault
