A photo of Bonnie Haim and her son, Aaron, on a merry-go-round. Photo: Facebook/Bonnie Haim's family
United States & Canada

‘Daddy hurt her’: nobody believed four-year-old Aaron Fraser, until he dug up mother Bonnie Haim’s skull in backyard 20 years later

  • Victim’s husband Michael Haim is now facing trial in Florida for the 1993 murder
  • Remains were found when Fraser was doing renovations after winning house and US$26 million from father in previous court case
Topic |   Crime
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 5:11am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:10am, 10 Apr, 2019

A photo of Bonnie Haim and her son, Aaron, on a merry-go-round. Photo: Facebook/Bonnie Haim's family
The victim was found face-down in the bathroom after dying of epilepsy 11 years after the brutal assault. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

British man Neil Sutherland goes on trial for murder after ex-soldier he attacked 11 years ago dies of post-traumatic epilepsy

  • Eleven years after Neil Sutherland attacked an ex-soldier with a baseball bat, his victim has died of epilepsy
  • A pathologist who examined the ex-soldier’s body said there was an ‘unbroken link’ between the death and the assault
Topic |   Britain
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 11:13pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:58pm, 1 Apr, 2019

The victim was found face-down in the bathroom after dying of epilepsy 11 years after the brutal assault. Photo: EPA-EFE
