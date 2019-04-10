Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An undated file photo of Zhang Yingying. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via AP
United States & Canada

US student Brendt Christensen, accused of killing Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, claims he was denied care when seeking help for homicidal thoughts

  • Suspect says he told university counsellors he was ‘ruminating’ about how to commit murder and ‘get away with it’
  • He even bought items as part of plans to kill someone and dispose of a body but later returned them
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:59am, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:59am, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An undated file photo of Zhang Yingying. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.