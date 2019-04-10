An undated file photo of Zhang Yingying. Photo: University of Illinois Police Department via AP
US student Brendt Christensen, accused of killing Chinese scholar Zhang Yingying, claims he was denied care when seeking help for homicidal thoughts
- Suspect says he told university counsellors he was ‘ruminating’ about how to commit murder and ‘get away with it’
- He even bought items as part of plans to kill someone and dispose of a body but later returned them
Topic | Chinese overseas
