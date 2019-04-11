US Attorney General William Barr testifies during a US House Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Photo: AFP
US Attorney General William Barr says ‘spying did occur’ in probe of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign
- Real question, Barr says, is whether officials had proper legal justification to open such an investigation
- He says review of issue may result in scrutiny of senior FBI officials’ conduct
Topic | Trump-Russia collusion investigations
US Attorney General William Barr appears before the House Appropriations Committee's Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Subcommittee on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
