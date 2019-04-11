Chinese-American dishes were often adapted to appeal to American diners’ predilections for sugar and fat. Photo: Shutterstock
New York restaurant Lucky Lee’s sparks online backlash with promise of ‘clean’ Chinese food
- Owner Arielle Haspel says restaurant is named after husband, Lee, who is not Asian
- Critics say her marketing plays to stereotypes about unhealthiness of Chinese food that ‘makes you feel bloated and icky the next day’
The ad gained the attention of a New Zealander of Korean descent who mocked Burger King in a viral Twitter thread. Photo: Twitter
‘What’s Asian? Chopsticks!’ Burger King drops ad amid social media backlash, complaints of cultural insensitivity
- Video shows diners awkwardly trying to eat new Vietnamese-inspired burger with giant red chopsticks
- Fast-food giant has since deleted clip and issued apology
