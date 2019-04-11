(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 06, 2019 US media personality Kim Kardashian West arrives to attend the amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. – Reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West revealed she is preparing to take the bar exam an become a lawyer, she said to Vogue magazine in an interview released on April 10, 2019. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
TV reality star Kim Kardashian, who plans to become a lawyer through apprenticeship, says ‘crim law is super easy’
- Kim Kardashian plans to become a lawyer in the same unusual way as Abraham Lincoln
- Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer who helped defend OJ Simpson in his murder trial
Topic | Fame and celebrity
