Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

National Enquirer tabloid newspapers are arranged for a photograph at a news-stand in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The publisher of the National Enquirer, currently under attack by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has been facing steep financial losses that have left the once-loyal keeper of Donald Trump's secrets with more than $1 billion in debt and a negative net worth. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
United States & Canada

National Enquirer for sale after Donald Trump hush-money and Jeff Bezos ‘blackmail’ scandals

  • Sale offer comes after accusations of extortion by billionaire Jeff Bezos this year and an earlier flap over killing embarrassing stories about Donald Trump
  • American Media said it was considering a sale so it could focus more on other parts of its business
Topic |   United States
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:35am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:35am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

National Enquirer tabloid newspapers are arranged for a photograph at a news-stand in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The publisher of the National Enquirer, currently under attack by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has been facing steep financial losses that have left the once-loyal keeper of Donald Trump's secrets with more than $1 billion in debt and a negative net worth. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.