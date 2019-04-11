National Enquirer tabloid newspapers are arranged for a photograph at a news-stand in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The publisher of the National Enquirer, currently under attack by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has been facing steep financial losses that have left the once-loyal keeper of Donald Trump's secrets with more than $1 billion in debt and a negative net worth. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg