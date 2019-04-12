Supporters of Julian Assange rally for his release outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain on Thursday, 11 April 2019. Photo
Is arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a transparency icon or an enemy of the state?
- 47-year-old Australian taken into custody in London on Thursday remains a polarising figure after a decade in the limelight
Topic | WikiLeaks
Supporters of Julian Assange rally for his release outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain on Thursday, 11 April 2019. Photo
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuador embassy in London by British police on April 11, 2019. Picture: handout
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested in London under US extradition warrant
- Justice Department said arrest was in line with extradition treaty and Assange faces five years in prison if convicted of computer hacking conspiracy
- UK court said Assange faces up to a year in prison for skipping bail
Topic | WikiLeaks
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange being dragged out of the Ecuador embassy in London by British police on April 11, 2019. Picture: handout