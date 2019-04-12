Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
Black hole photo turns US scientist Katie Bouman, 29, into overnight star
- The computer scientist developed an algorithm named CHIRP that allowed researchers to take the world’s first image of the phenomenon
- The volume of data to be sorted – four petabytes (4 million billion bytes) – was contained in a mountain of computer hard drives
Topic | Space
Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Photo: AFP
‘We’re seeing the unseeable’: Scientists reveal first true image of a black hole
- Astronomers hold six press conferences simultaneously in Belgium, Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the US to unveil results from the Event Horizon Telescope
- Black holes are so powerful that nothing nearby – not even light – can escape their gravitational pull
Topic | Space
A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Photo: AFP