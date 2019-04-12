Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
United States & Canada

Black hole photo turns US scientist Katie Bouman, 29, into overnight star

  • The computer scientist developed an algorithm named CHIRP that allowed researchers to take the world’s first image of the phenomenon
  • The volume of data to be sorted – four petabytes (4 million billion bytes) – was contained in a mountain of computer hard drives
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:09am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:48am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Photo: AFP
Science

‘We’re seeing the unseeable’: Scientists reveal first true image of a black hole

  • Astronomers hold six press conferences simultaneously in Belgium, Chile, Shanghai, Japan, Taipei, and the US to unveil results from the Event Horizon Telescope
  • Black holes are so powerful that nothing nearby – not even light – can escape their gravitational pull
Topic |   Space
SCMP

Agencies  

Stephen Chen  

Published: 9:50pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A handout photo provided by the European Southern Observatory shows the first photograph of the black hole at the centre of Messier 87, a massive galaxy in the nearby Virgo galaxy cluster. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.