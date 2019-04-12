Channels

US President Donald Trump (left) speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

'I enjoy being with the chairman': Donald Trump floats idea of third North Korea summit after failed talks with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam

  US president says potential meetings to be discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House
  Broader sanctions on North Korea should 'remain in place', Trump says, but he opposes further tightening
Trump-Kim summit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:24am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:24am, 12 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump (left) speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Kim Jong-un promises to land 'telling blow' against countries imposing sanctions on North Korea

  Kim also said he would double down on efforts to create a self-supporting national economy
  Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Washington to discuss North Korea
North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:28pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:32pm, 11 Apr, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
