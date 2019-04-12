US President Donald Trump (left) speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27, 2019. Photo: AFP
‘I enjoy being with the chairman’: Donald Trump floats idea of third North Korea summit after failed talks with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam
- US president says potential meetings to be discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House
- Broader sanctions on North Korea should ‘remain in place’, Trump says, but he opposes further tightening
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un promises to land ‘telling blow’ against countries imposing sanctions on North Korea
- Kim also said he would double down on efforts to create a self-supporting national economy
- Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet in Washington to discuss North Korea
Topic | North Korea
