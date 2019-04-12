Workers inspect tracks at the Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, part of a Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route. In recent months, the US has taken steps to offer developing economies an alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: China Out via Reuters
US, Canada and EU to offer ‘robust alternative’ to state-led development finance, as Belt and Road increases reach
- The new Overseas Private Investment Corporation alliance is its second, following one last year with Japan and Australia
- OPIC head David Bohigian says ‘We’re trying to hold up an example ... of the way that development finance should work’.
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Workers inspect tracks at the Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, part of a Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route. In recent months, the US has taken steps to offer developing economies an alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: China Out via Reuters
The first Belt and Road Forum, held two years ago, was attended by the senior White House official for Asia. Photo: AP
US leaders to skip China’s belt and road summit as financing and governance concerns persist
- Top officials from Washington opt against joining almost 40 leaders China says will head to Beijing in late April
- ‘We will continue to raise concerns about opaque financing practices, poor governance and disregard for internationally accepted norms,’ spokesperson says
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
The first Belt and Road Forum, held two years ago, was attended by the senior White House official for Asia. Photo: AP