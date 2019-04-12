Channels

Workers inspect tracks at the Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, part of a Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route. In recent months, the US has taken steps to offer developing economies an alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: China Out via Reuters
United States & Canada

US, Canada and EU to offer ‘robust alternative’ to state-led development finance, as Belt and Road increases reach

  • The new Overseas Private Investment Corporation alliance is its second, following one last year with Japan and Australia
  • OPIC head David Bohigian says ‘We’re trying to hold up an example ... of the way that development finance should work’.
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 5:19am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:19am, 12 Apr, 2019

