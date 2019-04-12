Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry retires as federal judge, escaping inquiry on multimillion-dollar tax evasion allegations

  • Review was started in response to citizen complaints filed after report claiming president and his siblings had dodged inheritance taxes
  • Trump’s parents said to have left children more than US$1 billion, for which they paid US$52 million in taxes instead of US$550 million
Topic |   Donald Trump
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:37am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:41am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

‘I enjoy being with the chairman’: Donald Trump floats idea of third North Korea summit after failed talks with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam

  • US president says potential meetings to be discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House
  • Broader sanctions on North Korea should ‘remain in place’, Trump says, but he opposes further tightening
Topic |   Trump-Kim summit
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:24am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:21am, 12 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.