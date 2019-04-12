US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
Donald Trump’s sister Maryanne Trump Barry retires as federal judge, escaping inquiry on multimillion-dollar tax evasion allegations
- Review was started in response to citizen complaints filed after report claiming president and his siblings had dodged inheritance taxes
- Trump’s parents said to have left children more than US$1 billion, for which they paid US$52 million in taxes instead of US$550 million
Topic | Donald Trump
US federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during Trump's election night rally in New York on November 9, 2016. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP
‘I enjoy being with the chairman’: Donald Trump floats idea of third North Korea summit after failed talks with Kim Jong-un in Vietnam
- US president says potential meetings to be discussed with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House
- Broader sanctions on North Korea should ‘remain in place’, Trump says, but he opposes further tightening
Topic | Trump-Kim summit
US President Donald Trump speaks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un during a in Hanoi on February 27. Photo: AFP