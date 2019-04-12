A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX carries out first commercial launch: a successful Saudi satellite deployment
- Rocket carried a telecoms probe operated by Arabsat and for the first time, three boosters returned to Earth safely
Topic | SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, carrying the Arabsat 6A communications satellite, lifts off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters