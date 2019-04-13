A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman shared by Chael on Twitter. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
Online trolls wage ‘sexist vendetta’ against black hole scientist Katie Bouman using photo of team member Andrew Chael – but he fights back
- Viral memes claim Harvard graduate student wrote ‘850,000 of the 900,000 lines of code’ for the algorithm used to produce the image, which Chael denies
- Both scientists emphasise teamwork aspect of historic astrophysics breakthrough
Topic | Space
A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman shared by Chael on Twitter. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
Black hole photo turns US scientist Katie Bouman, 29, into overnight star
- The computer scientist developed an algorithm named CHIRP that allowed researchers to take the world’s first image of the phenomenon
- The volume of data to be sorted – four petabytes (4 million billion bytes) – was contained in a mountain of computer hard drives
Topic | Space
Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook