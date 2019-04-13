Channels

A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman shared by Chael on Twitter. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
United States & Canada

Online trolls wage ‘sexist vendetta’ against black hole scientist Katie Bouman using photo of team member Andrew Chael – but he fights back

  • Viral memes claim Harvard graduate student wrote ‘850,000 of the 900,000 lines of code’ for the algorithm used to produce the image, which Chael denies
  • Both scientists emphasise teamwork aspect of historic astrophysics breakthrough
Topic |   Space
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 1:57am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:11am, 13 Apr, 2019

A photo of Andrew Chael (left) and Katie Bouman shared by Chael on Twitter. Photo: Andrew Chael/Twitter
Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
United States & Canada

Black hole photo turns US scientist Katie Bouman, 29, into overnight star

  • The computer scientist developed an algorithm named CHIRP that allowed researchers to take the world’s first image of the phenomenon
  • The volume of data to be sorted – four petabytes (4 million billion bytes) – was contained in a mountain of computer hard drives
Topic |   Space
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:09am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:48am, 12 Apr, 2019

Computer scientist Katie Bouman. Photo: Facebook
