US President Donald Trump at a round table on immigration and border security on April 5, 2019. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he may send immigrant detainees to ‘sanctuary cities’ to punish political foes
- US president appears to be seeking to revive plan already rejected by immigration officials in November and February
- Move targets Democrats for what Trump characterised as an unwillingness to change immigration laws
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka. Photo: AFP
Why Donald Trump decided against nominating daughter Ivanka as head of World Bank
- He wants to avoid charges of nepotism even though she is ‘very good with numbers’
