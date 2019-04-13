Police and rescue personnel remove a man on a stretcher from Lafayette Park after the man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House on Friday April 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Man hospitalised after setting jacket on fire in front of White House
- US Secret Service says officers extinguished flames and rendered first aid
- No threat to US President Donald Trump, spokeswoman confirms
Topic | Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump at a round table on immigration and border security on April 5. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he may send immigrant detainees to ‘sanctuary cities’ to punish political foes
- US president appears to be seeking to revive plan already rejected by immigration officials in November and February
- Move targets Democrats for what Trump characterised as an unwillingness to change immigration laws
