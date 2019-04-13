Channels

Police and rescue personnel remove a man on a stretcher from Lafayette Park after the man lit his jacket on fire in front of the White House on Friday April 12, 2019. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Man hospitalised after setting jacket on fire in front of White House

  • US Secret Service says officers extinguished flames and rendered first aid
  • No threat to US President Donald Trump, spokeswoman confirms
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:07am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:23am, 13 Apr, 2019

US President Donald Trump at a round table on immigration and border security on April 5. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says he may send immigrant detainees to ‘sanctuary cities’ to punish political foes

  • US president appears to be seeking to revive plan already rejected by immigration officials in November and February
  • Move targets Democrats for what Trump characterised as an unwillingness to change immigration laws
Topic |   Donald Trump
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 2:43am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:22am, 13 Apr, 2019

